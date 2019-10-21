Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field
SearchWP, the single most missed feature in Firefox since Quantum.
Any search terms you use in a web search are automatically placed in the browsers search box AND converted into clickable buttons.
PLEASE, this must be added to the last truly great browser existing: to Vivaldi.
Now this sounds useful!
Way to often after following a link from a search engine I immediately press Ctrl+f and type the same words again.
Annoying.
And now it will be like a dead pixel ... why did I see this -.-
Still no progress on this, and even no interest from the community?
What's wrong with society, seeing the most valuable browsing tool of all time, SearchWP, just die, and nobody cares?
madiso Translator
Yeah, but with half the features and 20% of the ease of use and accessibility of SearchWP.
just wanted to let you know that your "SearchWP" link is outdated and got replaced with a different article.
Thanks -- fixed
i made a similar request for the multi-word highlight part. see if you want to vote for that...
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30247/find-and-highlight-multiple-words-in-multiple-colors
Thanks.
I don't think we need two different threads though, because SearchWP also has this very feature from over there (Find and highlight multiple words in multiple colors) -- perfectly interwoven with the "highlight previously used web search terms in subsequently opened pages" feature.
I'm afraid two threads could be watering down the much needed clarity of this killer feature.
actually, both topics are requesting different features that are used differently. it is just that multi-word highlight part that is somewhat similar in case it is what you are mainly looking for. so that is why i mentioned it to you.
@David-P said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
seeing the most valuable browsing tool of all time, SearchWP, just die, and nobody cares?
You could just fork the code & port it to Chrome, then you'd have it available in Vivaldi.
@Gwen-Dragon said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
@bonetone said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
fork the code & port it to Chrome
Yes, that is the only way we can use this plugin as a extension.
It actually looks like some of the work is already done, there is a chrome.manifest file in the repo (Firefox uses a different manifest, right? I don't actually know as I have not looked into FF extension code at all). But the project has been abandoned by the original author. So the only way it's going to find its way into the CWS is if someone who wants it adopts it.
@TsunamiZ said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
actually, both topics are requesting different features that are used differently. it is just that multi-word highlight part that is somewhat similar in case it is what you are mainly looking for. so that is why i mentioned it to you.
Sir I beg to differ, since SearchWP includes the entire feature set mentioned over there, and in an even better realization than what is shown there in Maxton.
@bonetone said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
@David-P said in Add Firefox's SearchWP Functionality to Vivaldi's Search Field:
seeing the most valuable browsing tool of all time, SearchWP, just die, and nobody cares?
You could just fork the code & port it to Chrome, then you'd have it available in Vivaldi.
Apart from the fact that I don't have the skills to do that, it's probably not even possible -- because SearchWP is a XUL extension (which changes the Firefox user interface), which is why it is also not portable to Firefox Quantum.
A bump for the integration of SearchWP, the greatest browser addon on this planet, ever, into Vivaldi.
Any search terms you use in a web search are
- automatically placed in the browsers search box,
- converted into and
- highlighted in different colors
...on subsequently visited search result pages:
I am the developer of Mark My Search, an extension I believe to be the closest alternative to the sadly obsolete SearchWP add-on. I never had the pleasure of using it, but am developing it for comparable power and ease of use while iterating on the idea based on modern extension APIs.
Free and Open Source on GitHub
Feature summary
Although it's no longer possible to integrate keyword boxes into the search bar, I have designed an always-on (but hideable) toolbar allowing for creating, editing, and jumping to search keywords, as well as changing how they are matched or even converting them to regular expression. 7 configurable colours are used by default, with striped patterns appearing past that limit; keywords appear grey if they do not occur, and the number of matches can be found by hovering with the mouse.
In addition to highlighting all occurrences, shortcuts can be used to jump between blocks of them - globally or individually - while their positions are shown via scrollbar markers. Unlike all of the major browsers, highlights and markers update dynamically as the page changes. The extension can be configured to show/hide highlights by default and has many other customisations, including excluding specific sites and storing keyword lists (in development).
Each keyword may be individually modified via a dropdown to match case-insensitively, whole words only, stemmed (partial) forms, diacritics-insensitively, and as a regular expression. Naturally all such navigation and editing can be performed by mouse or keyboard.
And, of course, the extension activates on any searched keywords - regardless of the search engine - carrying highlighting into any visited pages. Activation can be performed manually via Alt+Shift+M.
Please note: I haven't done much explicit testing on Vivaldi, though a lot has taken place on Firefox, Chromium, and Edge (and a little on Opera). I have found that shortcuts must be set to Global to work, though that may be the fault of my window manager.
Be sure to let me know if anything goes wrong, and hope you enjoy (:
Wow! Unfortunately I wasn't notified by the forum about your post, and just stumbled across it by accident. Your extension "Mark My Search" is fantastic, by far the best approximation of SearchWP currently existing!
Just for completeness, SearchWP can still be used/tested in the PaleMoon browser.
Keep up the great work!