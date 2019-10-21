I am the developer of Mark My Search, an extension I believe to be the closest alternative to the sadly obsolete SearchWP add-on. I never had the pleasure of using it, but am developing it for comparable power and ease of use while iterating on the idea based on modern extension APIs.

Free and Open Source on GitHub

Feature summary

Although it's no longer possible to integrate keyword boxes into the search bar, I have designed an always-on (but hideable) toolbar allowing for creating, editing, and jumping to search keywords, as well as changing how they are matched or even converting them to regular expression. 7 configurable colours are used by default, with striped patterns appearing past that limit; keywords appear grey if they do not occur, and the number of matches can be found by hovering with the mouse.

In addition to highlighting all occurrences, shortcuts can be used to jump between blocks of them - globally or individually - while their positions are shown via scrollbar markers. Unlike all of the major browsers, highlights and markers update dynamically as the page changes. The extension can be configured to show/hide highlights by default and has many other customisations, including excluding specific sites and storing keyword lists (in development).

Each keyword may be individually modified via a dropdown to match case-insensitively, whole words only, stemmed (partial) forms, diacritics-insensitively, and as a regular expression. Naturally all such navigation and editing can be performed by mouse or keyboard.

And, of course, the extension activates on any searched keywords - regardless of the search engine - carrying highlighting into any visited pages. Activation can be performed manually via Alt+Shift+M.

Please note: I haven't done much explicit testing on Vivaldi, though a lot has taken place on Firefox, Chromium, and Edge (and a little on Opera). I have found that shortcuts must be set to Global to work, though that may be the fault of my window manager.

Be sure to let me know if anything goes wrong, and hope you enjoy (: