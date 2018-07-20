Add a Built-in DNS Changer
bumkailashkumar
I use Yandex browser as it supports changing of DNS inside the browser and in many cases, sites are blocked in DNS level so it will be easy for people unblock content or sites easily as I do in Yandex browser, you can checkout
Dr.Flay Translator
This has already been asked for in the past.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/13217/feature-requests-for-1-7/34
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/15385/feature-requests-for-1-9-1-10/332
Yandex browser uses DNSCrypt so you can chose from several trusted DNS.
That requires adding the code for DNSCrypt into Vivaldi.
Yaminoyuurei
On Mozilla Firefox we can switch Dns on NextDNS or Cloudflare but I can't see that feature on vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Yaminoyuurei Open in Vivaldi
chrome://settings/securitythen you see the DNS settings for secure DNS.
Yaminoyuurei
okay thanks but hidding the option isn't very cool
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Yaminoyuurei I agree. The internal settings are not all in Vivaldi Settings page.
Some internal settings will be ported to Vivaldi Settings step-by-step, no timeline given.