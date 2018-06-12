We're in 2022, I don't know if this option was implemented. If so, I couldn't find it, so here I am.

Like my fellows Vivaldi's users, having the popup window open with all my extensions and address bar is just not good.

In my case, I use a few extensions to open a small window in popup to perform an action (translate or dictionary, for example). So, as we can imagine, the excess of information in that small window is really hard for a ADHD person like myself.

That said, I endorse and upvote the request to include this function as an option for everyone who wants it: hide the address bar in popup window.