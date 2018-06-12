Hide Address Bar in Popup Windows
Add an option to hide the address bar in popup windows, or to open popup windows without the address bar visible.
Some extensions rely on popup windows, and they don't expect the address bar to be there, so sometimes a vertical scroll appears, and it can be frustrating.
— @aaantoni (from an earlier thread that apparently didn't make it to a Feature Request.)
I tried assigning a keyboard shortcut to "View address bar." However, if I press that shortcut key combo in the popup window, it toggles the address bar in all the open normal windows instead. Tested on Vivaldi 1.15.1147.42 (Stable channel) (32-bit).
Old Opera Presto had something they called a security bar in pop-ups - not a full-fledged address bar but just a line where the site name would be displayed. The purpose was to prevent phishing - well, maybe "reveal" rather than "prevent". Say you're visiting a website, and a pop-up appears asking you to verify your username and password. But is it really from that website, or is there malicious code in one of the ads on the page - unless you can see at least a domain name you don't know. So that's why Presto added this security bar to pop-ups. Maybe they'll consider hiding it for extensions, but pop-ups from websites need something to tell you where they are from.
@sgunhouse Good point. My own use case is extensions, so I would be perfectly happy to hide the address bar only in popups from extensions, and show it in popups from Web pages. (Or, in keeping with the Vivaldi philosophy, make it an option .)
@cxw I believe the option to show the address should be a 'real-time' clickable one rather than something the user has to open the settings page for, i.e show the thin panel with the address (or perhaps the name of the extension in case of extensions) at the extreme top of the page, which when clicked will show the full address.
I really don't like when a small popup with Facebook authorization has my huge list of extensions on the top of it
advominator
We're in 2022, I don't know if this option was implemented. If so, I couldn't find it, so here I am.
Like my fellows Vivaldi's users, having the popup window open with all my extensions and address bar is just not good.
In my case, I use a few extensions to open a small window in popup to perform an action (translate or dictionary, for example). So, as we can imagine, the excess of information in that small window is really hard for a ADHD person like myself.
That said, I endorse and upvote the request to include this function as an option for everyone who wants it: hide the address bar in popup window.
V team won't implement this anytime soon, so here is a DIY solution with CSS mod to get the job done. It hide the Main bar in popup window, but you can still access it via F8 (or focus on Addressfield) when you need it:
#browser:not(.is-settingspage).popup.address-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)) .toolbar-mainbar {margin-bottom: -34px;} #browser:not(.is-settingspage).popup.address-top:not(:has(.toolbar-editor)) .toolbar-mainbar:not(:focus-within):not(:hover):not(:has(.button-pressed:not([title="Revert Page Translation"]):not([title="Reader View"]))) {margin-top: -34px;}
NOTE:
This is for addressbar on top setup only.
Please go to mod forum to learn how to enabled CSS support & install this CSS mod.
This not being implemented is really pain in the ass while using Metamask extension. It really bothers me every time it opens up.
This really needs to be implemented!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Related to Issue VB-81539 "Popup tab bar UI is broken if popup is opened from background page (chrome.windows.create)" - In Progress for a fix.
@gtuskol Other extensions suffer from this too, like DownThemAll!
-
Pesala Ambassador
Try the shortcut Ctrl+F11, to Toggle UI in the popup window.
@Pesala Still doesn't get rid of the Vivaldi menu bar (I have that configured to show in the settings)
and doesn't persist after a close/reopen of the extension (have to redo Ctrl-F11 every time).
Pesala Ambassador
@dynamix It looks pretty good to me.
@Pesala This is how the extension popup looks like in Chrome and Firefox
I noticed that the extensions are opened in a new tab in a new window, I don't think that's how they should behave.
So when will this problem be fixed, it has been so long....
@dynamix For DTA A quick workaround could work. According to setups could be need to tweak something.
#browser.popup .bookmark-bar {display: none;} #browser.popup .mainbar {display: none;} #browser.popup #panels-container {display: none;} #browser.popup .tabbar-wrapper {display: none;} #browser.popup .toolbar.toolbar-droptarget.toolbar-statusbar.toolbar-medium {display: none;} #browser.popup .menubar.horizontal {display: none;}
Sadly is not helpful for extension which may have a glitched popup (VB-81539) but still works on those for removing bars:
-
paul1149 Supporters
Thank you, @Hadden89 ! Working very nicely for Bitwarden and Stylus. I did back off on the mainbar line for my own use.
-
@paul1149 is the reason I didn't merge the bars in the code. Just in case something have to be kept