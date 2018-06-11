Keyboard Shortcut for "Open Image"
It would be very nice to have a shortcut for Open Image and for Open Image in New Tab. It should work, when mouse cursor is on an image. It should be equivalent to right-click and Open Image / Open Image in New Tab, but much faster. Thanks
Pesala Ambassador
@konoppo I think it would make much more sense to assign a mouse shortcut to this than a keyboard shortcut.
In Opera 12.18 one can Ctrl+Click on an image to save it. Something like that, e.g. Alt+Click to open an image (or a background image) in a new tab would make sense.
Pesala Ambassador
@konoppo Seems to be a duplicate of Shortcuts and Gestures to Save Images
I am not sure how a keyboard shortcut could work only when the mouse is over an image. I guess anything is possible, but it seems more logical to use Gestures or modifier key shortcuts.
Please add custom hotkeys for...
- open image in new tab
- open image in new background tab
...that works when our mouse is hovered over an image.
[bug reported VB-62041]
hi everyone. I'm new to Vivaldi and rate away instantly I came across this important missing feature open image
It should be a mouse gesture and it's missing I've searched until my eyes were burned out. I'm a computer tech this feature has to be introduced in the next build
I really hope the support team at Vivaldi can hear our requests and we don't just get past to the wayside.
This feature is necessary for quick view of thumbnails and multiple thousands of uses across the net without having to use the context menu are load the actual image.
Please please add open image in the next build and then it will be a perfect browser. My mouse has already overcome everything else. I have a programmable mouse so it's pretty cool it automates the browser beautifully but I can't fix what's not there
The context menu for open image isn't good enough.
I love the browser I hope our prayers get answered
Thank you everyone and hopefully Vivaldi
@konoppo hi my friend I'm looking for the same thing. Vivaldi said there for power users and there's nothing in it for a power user.
Mouse gestures is missing open image in new tab
And were not talking about opening the link just the image
Keyboard also missing same thing otherwise I would've programmed open image into my mouse through Logitech
There also missing delete when your mouse is editing search fields all you can do is cut… But what if you're trying to maintain your clipboard
They call themselves a browser for power users. this is not true… They have too many features trying to please nobody missing key features for the joy of surfing for a power user. Anyway I'm with you
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived. You can make a new request if you feel it is still needed in the browser.
