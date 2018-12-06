Shortcuts and Gestures to Save Images
neltherion
Shortcuts and Gestures to save images:
Open Image in New Tab => "Shift + Left Click" or any other shortcut.
Open Image in Background Tab => "Ctrl + Shift + Left Click" or any other shortcut.
Open Image in Background Tab Gesture => Required
Save Image to Downloads Folder without opening the save dialog => "Ctrl + Alt + Left Click" or any other shortcut.
Save Image to Downloads Folder Gesture without opening the save dialog => Required
Would love this.
Pls add this feature!
maciejcieplinski
It's kinda essential...
why Vivaldi still don't have this? I regret that I installed vivaldi
@alterteki Vivaldi is still young. There are tons of features, settings and options yet to come.
please add this one
Vivaldilogin000
@neltherion said in Shortcuts and Gestures to Save Images:
Save Image to Downloads Folder
Реально было бы полезно
Any news about this?
Strangiato
I have just switched to Vivaldi from buggy Opera and I also want these features.
RasheedHolland
Wow, this topic is from 2018 and still it hasn't been added, quite disappointing!
I believe Maxthon has got a drag and drop function to open links in the background and also to save images, via left click perhaps in combination with the Shift key. When you need to save quite a lot of images it gets very tiresome to keep having to right click and select the ''Save Image As'' option.
6 years later = still hoping for this...