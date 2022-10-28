@gaelle Yes!

I think it is a BIG problem!

I'm heavy user of webbrowsers (20+ years of using such apps - IE, Mozilla, Old Opera, Mozilla, New Opera, Vivaldi (it was terrible - sorry), New Opera, Firefox, New Opera and now Vivaldi (since yesterday - it looks much better that 2-3 years ago!) - as a developer I open maybe a hundred(s) of links every day. In backgrund

Let me check - I always use right click on link.

Safari - menu starts with "Open Link in new tab" - I can do it like a one click

Firefox - the same

Chrome - the same

New Opera - still one right click and very short move of mouse and - yes - webpage is loading in background

IE - ... ? ... of course - in background

Vivaldi - right click then click... no! don't do it! first move your mouse to the second position in the menu! And then click... Done

For me it would be sufficent just to (optionally? - but I suspect it should be set AS DEFAULT - you can see that all browsers have such option on the first position in the menu - it's like a standard now!) switch first 2 options in the right click menu:

Open link in new background tab

Open link in new tab

...

Inspect

and maybe rename first command to "Open link in new tab" and from "Open link in new tab" to "Open link in new foreground tab" or sth

It's so obvious and simple solution!

I've noticed at the beginning that soemthing is wrong with the opening links by right click. It's very annoying when you use webbrowser every day for last 20+ years.

Please fix/improve it - for new user it will be always a problem with such built menu