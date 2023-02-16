Allow Third-party Cookies for Specific Websites
macsmister
Right now you can either block third party cookies, or enable third party cookies. I think it would be beneficial if you could block third party cookies as the default, and have a whitelist to allow specific websites to have third party cookies allowed.
Example: I use app.stride.com and it needs third party cookies enabled in order to sign in. It's quite frustrating to have to toggle the third party cookies checkbox on and off every time I have to use the site.
I would like to second this. Whenever I want to log into the PlayStation Store website, I have to disable "Block third-party cookies." A feature where we could whitelist certain websites would be really nice.
mib2berlin
Hi, you can make a white list already but it is not user friendly:
vivaldi://settings/content/cookies?search=cookies
Cheers, mib
Wait how are you getting that screenshot from entering this: vivaldi://settings/content/cookies?search=cookies into the address bar? It takes me to this: https://i.imgur.com/SDhUUE3.png
@zion That interface is brought up by chrome://settings/content/cookies?search=cookies
Thank you, Ayespy! Hopefully this will help... for some reason over the last two days I keep getting logged out of sites I never used to get logged out of. I didn't clear cookies either so maybe this will somehow help keep me logged in.
I found the easy way to do this is go to Site info (on Addressbar) > Cookies > Blocked > (allow/clear on exit) any blocked cookies > Apply.
Do I understand it correctly that blocking thirdparty cookies blocks signing to sites using my Google identity for example? If so, I would really like an easy way to whitelist certain cookies.
Not sure what dude99 means, that is not whitelisting third-party cookies, is it?
@mib2berlin True. The way chromium handle the cookies is a pain.
3rd parties and local storage (both 1st and 3rd parties) are not easily manage-able.
@felagund Yes, but you don't need to allow all 3rd party cookies, you just need to explicitly allow selected cookies from selected domains. Usually for G logins, adding
accounts.google.comto the Allowed list will work.
@Pathduck Oops. I had a long list of sites associated with Google in the allowed third party cookies - maybe I should not have deleted that. But so far only logging to Tinder with Google broke (in a private window, it still works, so it must be something with my setting. No idea what though, tried to delete all cookies).
@felagund Since you already have a G account and use it to log in to other sites, you implicitly trust it, so you might as well add all Google subdomains.
I have
[*.]google.comand
[*.]googleapis.comunder allowed for third-party. I think the googleapis domain is needed for stuff like videos on GDrive.
Well, not that I entirely trust Google, but convenience beats my concerns :-/. Thanks!
And that's exactly what Google wanted, it's call Dark Pattern Design. Unfortunately 99.99% of people fall for it, even IT professionals will give up privacy to avoid little inconveniences created by predator tech giant like Google. LOL
This works for me on chrome, but when I set this up for
[*.]mendeley.comon vivaldi I still get an error from the mendeley web importer popup that I need to enable 3rd party cookies for mendeley.com. Any thoughts?
@thejesse I tried with creating an account on the site and uploading a file, no problems, and I block 3rd party cookies.
Are you by any chance using the "plugin" they tell you to use? I saw it mentioned next to the uploader. Is it an extension or a plugin (few plugins actually work these days)?
The thing to understand about the cookie domain overrides is that it specifies the domain you want to allow 3rd party cookies from. Not the domain you're currently at. So for instance, if the Mendeley site required cookies from
google.comto work, you'd need to add Google to the Allow list, not the Mendeley domain. Makes sense?
I saw no 3rd party cookies in the Blocked list when I tested upload, so maybe this is caused by a bug in the plugin/extension they tell you to use?
I'd like to add my voice to the call for this feature.
Coming from Brave, being able to toggle third-party cookies on a per site basis is pretty much the only feature that I miss in Vivaldi. Having to globally enable third-party cookies in order to use a single trusted site is not a viable solution.
Please allow us to configure this on a per site basis; or, at the very least, provide a quick toggle via the shield icon as an interim solution.
mib2berlin
@ianmacd
Hi, it is not in Vivaldi settings but you can reach cookie settings, add whitelist for example, from chrome://settings .
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin This isn't a solution, because it's not trivial to compile a list of the cookies that need to be whitelisted.
We are talking about third-party cookies here, not first-party cookies, so they cannot be determined by clicking the padlock in the address bar.
In any case, such cookies are liable to change on a per visit basis. They need to be determined dynamically at page load time.
Is there any way in Vivaldi (perhaps at the console level) to expose the list of third-party cookies as they are blocked? That would at least enable the whitelist method to be used until a better solution is implemented.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team