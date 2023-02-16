@thejesse I tried with creating an account on the site and uploading a file, no problems, and I block 3rd party cookies.

Are you by any chance using the "plugin" they tell you to use? I saw it mentioned next to the uploader. Is it an extension or a plugin (few plugins actually work these days)?

The thing to understand about the cookie domain overrides is that it specifies the domain you want to allow 3rd party cookies from. Not the domain you're currently at. So for instance, if the Mendeley site required cookies from google.com to work, you'd need to add Google to the Allow list, not the Mendeley domain. Makes sense?

I saw no 3rd party cookies in the Blocked list when I tested upload, so maybe this is caused by a bug in the plugin/extension they tell you to use?