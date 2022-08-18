You can pin tabs only in the top level. I make tab stacks for different sites or different types of things, and wish to keep certain tabs always open inside those tab stacks, without accidentally closing them. E.g. I have a tab stack for a particular gaming site, and inside that stack I want to protect/sub-pin a tab for the forum, and for specific discussion threads that I need to follow-up on. Bookmarking them would be pointless, I'm not going to visit them regularly, but I keep the tab open as to-do-list item that I really don't want to lose track of.

In another use case I have a whole bunch of online spreadsheets for tournament management, with a tab stack per series, and want the master sheet for the particular series pinned inside the tab stack.

Another common scenario is for work, with the initial tab in a tab stack being the issue/ticket prompting the investigation, and the other tabs being related research, source code, monitoring graphs, a wiki page for note taking etc. - the initial ticket must always remain there and should be protected against accidental closing.

Of course, when saving the tab stack as session, I would expect this protected status to be saved and restored too. Such sessions are super important for work, getting all the related stuff to open again with the incident report.

There's many other reasons why I want to keep pages open and protected inside tab groups - normal tab pinning is not a solution to any of them, as it's first-level only, and there's no room.

In short, this is the one most important productivity feature that I'm lacking in Vivaldi.