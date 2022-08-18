Lock/Protect Tabs
duarte.framos
Lock or protect tabs to prevent accidental closure.
Could be activated from tab right click menu, or additionally hotkey or mouse gesture. For visual feedback maybe hide/replace close X with a lock icon.
Useful to prevent a tab from getting accidentally closed but without pinning/iconizing/minifying to the left, in situations such as typing lengthy documents, listening to music in background, or performing any prolonged or delicate activities susceptible to loss of work.
but without pinning
I'm having some difficulty seeing how what you're describing is different to pinning.
Pesala Ambassador
@lonm Pinning collapses the tabs and moves them to the left.
JuniorSilva30
I used this feature extensively with the Tab Mix Plus extension for Firefox!
duarte.framos
@lonm As @pesala correctly mentioned pinning iconizes the tab and moves it to the left, which changes its order in the tab bar and preventing reading the title or stacking.
Updated description to clarify that point.
I used this feature extensively with the Tab Mix Plus extension for Firefox!
I did too, I miss that old extension With the new Firefox Quantum it no longer works, unfortunately.
Pesala Ambassador
Is the idea to prevent navigation away for the current web page too?
That is already requested in Locking Pinned Tabs
duarte.framos
@pesala No, navigation should remain unaffected.
Though useful, locking navigation would ideally remain a separate feature, so one could freely lock navigation on any random tab, pinned, protected or otherwise.
@JuniorSilva30 Me too!
So what happened with this request?
Pinning is great, but you can't see the tab label which is sometimes annoying.
Protecting it by just don't allowing a tab to be closed seems to me something basic to have.
I'm sure this would be a great feature in the tab arsenal!
Pesala Ambassador
With over 3,900 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is tagged as In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.
+1
This would be a great little feature. The idea as I see it is to prevent navigation away from the tab, whether pinned or not.
tutanchamun
to prevent a tab from getting accidentally closed
Just adding my vote, this feature was really useful in Tabmix Plus
Victeknical
Yes, please add this feature. Thanks!
Ppafflick moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests on
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
vkleinschmidt
You can pin tabs only in the top level. I make tab stacks for different sites or different types of things, and wish to keep certain tabs always open inside those tab stacks, without accidentally closing them. E.g. I have a tab stack for a particular gaming site, and inside that stack I want to protect/sub-pin a tab for the forum, and for specific discussion threads that I need to follow-up on. Bookmarking them would be pointless, I'm not going to visit them regularly, but I keep the tab open as to-do-list item that I really don't want to lose track of.
In another use case I have a whole bunch of online spreadsheets for tournament management, with a tab stack per series, and want the master sheet for the particular series pinned inside the tab stack.
Another common scenario is for work, with the initial tab in a tab stack being the issue/ticket prompting the investigation, and the other tabs being related research, source code, monitoring graphs, a wiki page for note taking etc. - the initial ticket must always remain there and should be protected against accidental closing.
Of course, when saving the tab stack as session, I would expect this protected status to be saved and restored too. Such sessions are super important for work, getting all the related stuff to open again with the incident report.
There's many other reasons why I want to keep pages open and protected inside tab groups - normal tab pinning is not a solution to any of them, as it's first-level only, and there's no room.
In short, this is the one most important productivity feature that I'm lacking in Vivaldi.
-
This. Very much.
It's been more than 6 years since proposed.
It's set to "will not do" - does anyone else have an extension that could sort this in vivaldi?
Or a script? Because this feature is the bomb.