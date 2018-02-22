Let's live up this topic.

More than two years but still no possibility to copy text to existing (selected) note. And this feature is more needed with the recently introduced notes manager, which is a great step in using and managing notes.

Possibility to merge selected notes into one or a new note will be also very useful.

About web address that Vivaldi keeps for the note.

It can keep the address for a first note only, like it is now if text is manually added to an existing note.

It can add the address at the end or beginning of the text, as a part of the note. (Maybe the best way)

It can expand the address field with each note added. I think this is most complicated way to program and also arise the issue if user deletes text from the note from that particular address.