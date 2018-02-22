Copy text to existing note
CheVe11e_191
To the Right-click context menu add posibility for copying new text to existing note.
Not only Copy to Note. Because, if you want add mulitple texts from page to notes, than create too many new notes.
taka_ Translator
I second this. I wonder how this would be implemented, though, without it being cumbersome.
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@taka_ I suggest "Copy to selected note". You open the notes panel, select the note you want and in the context menu you should have "Copy to selected note". If no note is selected, it shows "Copy to note".
Pesala Ambassador
@taka_ I agree that it would be cumbersome to implement.
If you want to copy text to an existing note it is very easy, without adding any complexity to the interface. If you do use this method, get into the habit of ending notes with a paragraph break.
- Open the Notes Panel
- Select the note to which you want to add text.
- Select the text on the page
- Drag and drop the text into the note
It could hardly be made any easier to do from the select text context menu where you would have to a submenu for your notes that would have to update dynamically as notes were added.
Then the user would still have to navigate to the relevant note and acknowledge the copy operation.
CheVe11e_191
I mean something like this (pic below), just right click, and from the context menu select one of the existing notes. Without needed to opening panel, selecting note, and dragging the text into a note.
MasterLeo29 Ambassador
@cheve11e_191 I like the design, but imagine if someone has tons of notes. It might get messy
Imagine a students life: A copy/paste bonanza. This could be a lifehack if implemented. A default destination note could perhaps be defined. I might need to write an extension myself then...
Pesala Ambassador
@ravis One useful aspect of copy to note is that it saves the URL of the page from which the note was copied, so you can always check back later by double-clicking the note. If there was an option to append to the last saved note or the selected note, that cross-reference would not be available for the text added later.
@pesala Thanks for pointing that out. When my huge workload flattens out during the winter, I need to look at how I can write my own extension to meet this need. Students are crawling the web searching for resources and I feel confident that a copy to a default(or previous note) would be useful. I'll post here if I reach my goal
Let's live up this topic.
More than two years but still no possibility to copy text to existing (selected) note. And this feature is more needed with the recently introduced notes manager, which is a great step in using and managing notes.
Possibility to merge selected notes into one or a new note will be also very useful.
About web address that Vivaldi keeps for the note.
It can keep the address for a first note only, like it is now if text is manually added to an existing note.
It can add the address at the end or beginning of the text, as a part of the note. (Maybe the best way)
It can expand the address field with each note added. I think this is most complicated way to program and also arise the issue if user deletes text from the note from that particular address.
Pesala Ambassador
@solidsnake said in Copy text to existing note:
More than two years but still no possibility to copy text to existing (selected) note.
It has been possible for as long as I can remember, but perhaps not as you would like.
- Open the Notes panel
- Enable text mode for the note to which you wish to copy some text from a web page.
- Select the text and drag it into the note, dropping it wherever you wish: beginning, end, between paragraphs, etc.
-
@Pesala Yes, that is exactly the way I'm using it now, together with copy/paste.
The request is about a new command or slight modification to the existing one, that will add selected text at the end (or cursor position) of an existing note.
That way gesture or keyboard shortcut can be assigned. Drag and drop or copy/paste method is just too cumbersome or requires too many actions to be done.
theauthorof
Copy to note, should save/append in the note corresponding to the page link
@MasterLeo29 said in Copy text to existing note:
@cheve11e_191 I like the design, but imagine if someone has tons of notes. It might get messy
It might encourage them to clean up their mess
In today's snapshot (6.5.3201.4):
[Notes][New] Append to Note option (VB-80866)
Few notes on first use:
When you use the option it displays pop-up menu with all the available notes. The menu is not scrollable if there are more notes than it can accommodate. So it must be filtered. It only becomes scrollable once you open the folder containing the notes.
Secondly, there isn't an option to directly append text to the last selected or opened note. Having to search for the same note every time is not productive, even less than pasting the text directly into the notes panel.
I'd love to hear your opinion on these observations. What are your thoughts on this matter?