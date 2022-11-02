Bump post. If there's a rule against necro threads then I apologise but the forums send mixed messages throughout. It doesn't make sense for me to post a new topic requesting exactly the same thing.

The least activity regarding this matter is over a year old and nothing has been done regarding it. Like many other non-FOSS applications out there, it feels as though Linux is treated as a second-class citizen. Yes, Windows does and will always have the largest user-base but here's the thing...

Vivaldi isn't a completely independent browser like Firefox for example. It, like countless others, is based off of the Chromium open source project. Chromium for Linux is built using GTK. For the longest time it has also had the ability to adopt the system's native GTK theme while still supporting it's own independent theme system. Meaning, the code is already there. It should theoretically not be too much of a nightmare to implement said code in Vivaldi.

On Windows 10, the browser feels native. It uses a perfectly integrated and native title bar that devs would likely have either have had to code themselves or port directly over from the Chromium project. The same hasn't been done on the Linux side of things even though it could be and should be much easier because all the tools are free and open source. On Linux, the browser feels alien. The fantastic customization options allow you to colour the browser to fit it's environment but the Window controls will then stick out like a sore thumb. The only way to remedy this is to allow "native window mode", but a standalone title bar on a browser at the close of 2019 is archaic and just as much of an eyesore.

I love the Vivaldi web browser. It's way of handling tab stacking is PERFECT for how I wish to use my browser. However, I find myself forced to use alternatives because of the way they seamlessly integrate with the look of my desktop. Yes, I am aware there are ways to "mod" the browser to have this behaviour but not everybody's a coder.

Please guys, flip the magic switch in the source that enables this essential feature. I honestly feel there's little point in releasing a Linux version if you're not going to go the distance with it. Otherwise perhaps open your source so those in the know can perhaps make this modification to take the load off your limited number of coders?..