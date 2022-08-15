The way that i read the post is that there should be a default OS style skin option. That doesn't mean it needs to be re-coded to use a particular UI library, just so long as the basics are there in terms of iconography/colours/font/menu styles etc. Obviously the closer it is the better, but sometimes close enough is good enough.

If i'm running Win10 there should be the standard title bar window controls and scroll bars/menus etc.

I believe it would be mostly possible with the current system in place, just that it would be a lot more work creating unique code for each OS style instead of a one-size-fits-all + a few unique elements as it is now. And i don't think there's options for transparency of the UI, so Fluent Design elements won't be possible.

Definitely harder for a program that is cross-platform compared to one that isn't, but still doable.