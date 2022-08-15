Native Themes to Match the OS Design
Colorful themes are good, but users should be able to select a theme, which fits perfectly into the OS design on every supported system. This must include not only colors, but gradients, transparency, rounded corners and shadows too. And it must contain not only the toolbars and buttons, but scrollbars and menus as well.
Fluent design on Vivaldi that would be pretty cool
thanujbalamurali
+1 For both the above replies.
What about Qt/Gtk on Linux? That could be another option (i. e. the user can choose used toolkit theme), don't you think?
@potmeklecbohdan
It would requite to recreate the whole GUI with another framework. I guess it won't happen.
@Nekomajin Who said that? I thought all this is only about styles (reading from config files and generating CSS). Do you think V devs would re-make the UI even only in WinForms/WPF? And if they would: making it only in one of Qt/Gtk would mean screams from users of the other one (and it’s not a difference like only 5% minority of users of one of them AFAIK).
@potmeklecbohdan
This topic is about styling the existing GUI to fit into the OS design.
The way that i read the post is that there should be a default OS style skin option. That doesn't mean it needs to be re-coded to use a particular UI library, just so long as the basics are there in terms of iconography/colours/font/menu styles etc. Obviously the closer it is the better, but sometimes close enough is good enough.
If i'm running Win10 there should be the standard title bar window controls and scroll bars/menus etc.
I believe it would be mostly possible with the current system in place, just that it would be a lot more work creating unique code for each OS style instead of a one-size-fits-all + a few unique elements as it is now. And i don't think there's options for transparency of the UI, so Fluent Design elements won't be possible.
Definitely harder for a program that is cross-platform compared to one that isn't, but still doable.
So… why this then?
@potmeklecbohdan
This topic is about native(ish) THEMES, not native GUI. Vivaldi uses a JS framework to build its GUI. It is possible to style this GUI with CSS, so you can choose among several themes and also make your own.
Creating stylesheets to make the GUI look like a native interface on major operating systems is possible with pure CSS, but it definitely needs SOME work.
Now we can only modify the colors on some GUI elements. This request is about the ability to modify menus, toolbars and scrollbars as well. And not just the colors, but gradients, transparency and other visuals.
What you are talking about with Qt/Gtk is to rewrite the whole GUI in other languages. This definitely won't happen, because it means to recreate and maintain all GUI functionality, which is a LOT of work.
@GraveDigger
Could you show us a screenshot of Chrome using Gtk?
@Nekomajin No. You came with this. :smiling_face_with_open_mouth_closed_eyes: I asked what is gonna be supported on Linux (via CSS, not rewriting the UI), where everything/nothing is native — I think Gtk and Qt are most widely used, so these two are both like native (it also much depends on the desktop environment).
@potmeklecbohdan
Your initial question was ambiguous. Of course a Qt/Gtk theme would be welcomed. Just like Win7/10 or mac OS.
@GraveDigger
And it's officially supported? I didn't know this.
electronic_punk
Native os integration is a must for me. I've been waiting for this for years on Windows and Linux.
Also - font rendering and also integration. Vivaldi is very poor in these cases.
I agree 100%!
Vivaldi's GUI in Win7 looks so weird and ugly. It looks much better in Win10, since it also has ugly OS GUI
Is it possible to add more OS consistent GUI of Vivaldi? That way, Vivaldi will look more like native program in each Win version.
Some examples:
menu in Win7 vs. menu in Vivaldi
Buttons etc in Win7 vs. buttons in Vivaldi (those are hard to see when hovering)
I'm not sure Windows 7 is a good target in this regard, I suspect the thread is more about things such as grabbing the Windows 10 accent color etc.
Windows 7:
- Had it's last release >10 years ago.
- The successor released 9 years ago.
- Went out of even the second support extension over a year ago.
I think it's time to call it "done". And hence for an application it makes sense to first target "current" versions of software, then after that legacy versions.
-
@Carighan
It does not matter which OS we are talking about.
Anyway, implementing a true native UI for every OS is not possible using React.
The solution could be a much more advanced theme system. Then the designers at Vivaldi should implement native-ish themes for the most used OSs, and let the community do the rest of the work.
lachralle Ambassador
@nekomajin Exactly. Opera 12's "Quick" UI framework was sophisticated enough to achieve quite a bit when trying to replicate native looks.
+Request.
Edge did it finally even with right click context menu!