Address Bar and Tab Bar on a Single Line
Option to combine both bars on a single line.
opera6rules
I would much more prefer to combine address and tab bar.
But both options basically are "customisable UI" which is a well known big, but very much delayed request.
Pesala Ambassador
@opera6rules Configurable Toolbars are currently In Progress. One can already right-click on the Address Bar and Status Bar to remove buttons.
This, of course, is only a small step towards what users want.
See the Modding Forum to see what else can be done already if you must.
Good idea
También pensaba en que si se podría combinar la barra de dirección con la pestaña activa.
Que muestre el titulo de la pestaña, poder hacer clic izquierdo en la pestaña para activar la barra de dirección pero que no cubra toda la pestaña con el fin de que el usuario aun pueda acceder a las opciones de pestaña con clic derecho y cerrar pestañas con clic central aunque este activo la barra de dirección, mientras que los iconos de extensiones y el botón añadir marcador en el menú contextual
fuller1754
@fofo Oh yeah, Internet Explorer had this option. Works well for a few tabs, not so well for many tabs. Of course, if you're using a 27" widescreen monitor, it makes a whole lot of sense.
Do we have single line Address Bar and Tab Bar in Vivaldi like Floorp?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Dam3
Hi and no, we have a CSS mod doing this, check the modding section.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/search?in=titlesposts&term=address bar tabs&matchWords=all&by=&categories[]=52&searchChildren=false&hasTags=&replies=&repliesFilter=atleast&timeFilter=newer&timeRange=&sortBy=timestamp&sortDirection=desc&showAs=posts
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1
Cheers, mib