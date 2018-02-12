@molex said in Capture Page Elements:

Is there any progress on this feature?

The thread tag will be changed to PIPELINE or IN PROGRESS when there is.

With over 2,600 feature requests, and a small team, those needed by few users or difficult to implement may have to wait for a long time. Wherever you see that a feature is In Progress, it may get done this year rather than next.

While you're waiting I can only suggest a tool like FastStone Capture that can repeatedly capture the same screen area as the last screenshot taken. Old version 5.3 is free and still does this.

Otherwise, I guess you will have to use Firefox for web development work.