I would also like to have that feature.

like everybody says web panels consuming the sources much needed. especially, if you keep vivaldi open for 8+ hours and browse, during that time memory usage getting worse. in my system vivaldi opens with 130mb in the end I find it consuming 675mb, close to 700mb or more sometimes + if I have 10-15 web panels it's not killing me, but it's creating some performance problems.

I use web panels for listening radio station, messaging, and for some news reading like twitter, the guardian etc. maybe developers can create some specific web panel options if that makes sense, or doable...

for example; I listen a radio station, so I added their live stream link to my web panel, but this means that web panel is loading the whole page in order for me to listen that radio station. but, it's only a streaming link, so I'm thinking that there must be a better way to open this stream link in web panel without loading the whole page. and, I believe this can be done if vivaldi can create a built-in interface for this kind of specific usage. and, maybe this can save some memory usage? this also may be possible for instant messaging etc. (?) or it's too much work?

we definitely need more control over web panels. maybe task manager can help with that, if it's possible to add some extra control options in task manager. theres only end process button there.