Drag and Drop Tiled Tabs
Pesala Ambassador
- Drag tiled tabs out of the grid
Move tiles around in the grid(DONE)
- Drag other tabs into the grid
shooterbret
Also make sure to implement Resizing as originally suggested by Asires
This would be sublime if it was implemented. Or at the very least, let us tile more than 2 rows down. Tiling 8 tabs in 2 rows on a vertically oriented monitor is not helpful.
risingStark
This feature is so required. Also, the adding of customized tiling layouts.
risingStark
One other feature that I am feeling the need for within 1 week of switching to vivaldi is that there should be some way to expand a tile to maxium-width i.e, shrinking all other tiles to their respective sides and maximum this particular tile and when the maximization is done, it should revert back to the original size and configuration.
Only one tile will be expandable at a time to maximum possible size.
My use case: When I get email, I mostly just read them in a 2-3 horizontal tile layout and give short replies. But sometimes when a proper reply is required, there is not enough space to compose one. So, I have to untile it and this just destroys all my custom-made tiling layout (which sadly can't be saved in current vivaldi versions) .
It can also be implemented as a tile-bar for each tile (this can be floating, removable and dockable). The tile-bar can contain all kinds of stuff like moving a tile to neighbouring spot, swapping with a neighbouring tile, address url, reload button, and most importantly expand this tile
+1 even though there is already shortcut, but drag and drop are still considered more intuitive and efficient
Pesala Ambassador
One can drag and drop Tabs into a Tiled Tab Stack, but it is not added to the tiled grid. One has to select the Tab Stack and then use the shortcut for Tile to Grid.
Stacking and Tiling are great features, but they remain unpolished.
Would be nice to have a visual similar to how Microsoft does it so you can see the different tiling formats.