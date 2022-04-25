Solved Shortcut to Paste and Go in a New Tab
neltherion
a new shortcut request => Paste and Go in a New Tab
This way when having a URL in clipboard you don't have to open a new tab and then use "Ctrl + Shift + V"...
You could just hit this shortcut wherever you are in Vivaldi and it would open a new tab and paste and go!
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This is possible with the use of Command Chains:
- New Tab
- Delay
500(increase if necessary)
- Focus Address Field (not needed if "Focus Page Content on New Tab" in Settings > Tabs > Tan Handling is unchecked)
- Paste and Go
The command chain can be added to a context menu, as well as being assigned to a keyboard shortcut or a mouse gesture.
This request has gathered only 25 upvotes over 4 years, so I moved it to the archive.
waiting for this for years, such a nice combo in O12
Pesala Ambassador
- Middle-click on the tab bar to do this as in Opera would be better IMO
- F2, Ctrl V, Enter already works well.
- Hold Shift, when using right-click Paste and Go also works
No harm in this either, but there are already good alternatives.
I liked how @den_po in VivaldiHooks managed it, middleclick on the [+] new tab made the new tab and paste&go. Also adding the paste and go on the right click context menu on the [+] would be a nice addition.
+1
or https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/188843
or "Paste and go" opens tab in new tab (or such option in Settings)
@neltherion voted for button on a toolbar
There is such feature in Firefox
I regularly need to copy/paste URLs from a VM to my local Vivaldi (so it being the default browser does not help here) and I always have to click to have Vivaldi in focus, press CTRL-T (or F2) and then CRTL-V plus Enter to open it.
So what has been asked here would really help - some keyboard combination to paste a URL from the clipboard directly into a new tab.
Thanks
barbudo2005
Very easy :
;Ctrl + T ;New Tab ;NN :*C1:nn:: ; Mnemonic shorcut If SubStr(ClipBoard,1,7)="http://" or SubStr(ClipBoard,1,8)="https://" ; When the clipboard has a URL open this URL { send, ^t ; open new tab WinWaitActive, Page.htm - Vivaldi ; wait until the new local new page has charged Sleep, 500 send, {F8} ; focus address Sleep, 500 send, ^v ; paste the URL Sleep, 100 send, {Enter} ; go return } else ; if not has a URl open the new tab { send, ^t } return
barbudo2005
This is a AHK script. You can install AHK and copy and paste this script. I am totally a newbie to AHK, but I will be happy to solve simple requests via AHK scripts, like many other users solved via CSS and JS. You know that with 2500+ requests and a little team many simple requests will have to wait years, so why not solved now.
Vivaldihooks is still the better option IMHO, you get this and many more other mods.
Thanks,
I have set this up a while ago and am using it constantly:
Great stuff, thanks!
neltherion
@pafflick Never even thought to use Command Chains like this... this opens a lot of possibilities.
Thanks!
Saved2Serve
Solution is here https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/674993. I have my Vivaldi\Application folder in a different drive, so I could directly edit bundle.js with Vivaldi shutdown and searched for inCurrent:!o and simply removed the ! so that it is now inCurrent:o and saved the file.