Option to Disable the Confirm Download Dialog
Christian.Rauch
Create an option to disable the "Confirm Download" dialog
Please make the "Confirm Download" dialog, e.g.:
optional for users that know what they are doing.
//MODEDIT: related discussion: Any way to disable the "This type of file can harm your computer" warning?
@christian-rauch This is a "feature" implemented in the chromium code - so no easy way to get rid of it. But iAn COOG found out how to bypass this and provided a solution in the thread I linked below. But please use this on own risk so better make some backups first .
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/11827/any-way-to-disable-the-this-type-of-file-can-harm-your-computer-warning/25?page=2
So update the feature request to add an interface to enable/disable this from V settings...
Christian.Rauch
@zaibon I am aware of this workaround, but there should be an option in Vivaldi's settings to disable this check and just download any executables.
After all, Vivaldi should be a browser that we want, and not the browser that Google wants.
There is some kind of api for this and just wondering if vivaldi can locally override this behaviour allowing any type allowing to choose if show that message with an opt-in feature in settings > downloads.
Got ym upvote, this is just annoying...
madonnaragu
Upvoting this!
MBernard
Upvoting too. So annoying
Was that dialogue removed in Vivaldi at some point and now it's back? I don't remember seeing it before now.
Pesala Ambassador
@zaibon said in Option to Disable the Confirm Download Dialog:
This is a "feature" implemented in the chromium code - so no easy way to get rid of it.
@etudes Is actually a chromium "feature". Some see it often, some - like me - rarely.
@Hadden89 Right, I do understand it's a Chromium thing. I thought maybe at some point Vivaldi had found a way to suppress it as someone mentioned there is API for it (and since I hadn't seen it before). That's so weird that only some people would see it, and randomly.
@etudes The number of alerts seems linked to OS version, policies, security softwares and who know what else. No one understood yet very well how it works. Other than the fact is quite useless as almost any file could be potentially dangerous. Fun fact: I can download almost any script or executable without seeing the message. I think is not addressed yet to avoid some core chromium issues.
@Hadden89 Ahhh got it. What a bummer Thanks for the info!
I also upvote this as well. This appears on my current Mac running High Sierra and the latest version of Vivaldi when I download DMG files to install apps.
I moved from an older Mac with El Capitan to a newer model with High Sierra. This Confirm Download box never appeared with the latest Vivaldi update on El Capitan, but I started seeing it with the same Vivaldi version on High Sierra.
Having a way to disable the option would also be ideal for people who use download managers.
As I first have to accept to download the file. And then accept again in the download manager.
If I could tell Vivaldi to ignore this, and just proceed. My download manager would handle the rest. That'd be fewer clicks for me. And better seamline the user experience.
mib2berlin
@Norway174
There is a setting in Downloads working for me > "Save Files to default location without asking", does it not work for you?
Cheers, mib
paulojrmam
I agree that the "keep" pop-up is really annoying and unnecessary. It needs to go away.
mib2berlin
AH, I read only the head line, it all about the "Keep" pop up.
Does not annoy me at all but every user is different.
Cheers, mib
klaudyuxxx
If you hit escape while the confirm dialog window is opened, your download will hang forever.
I presume this is why sometimes I find my exe/msi/etc downloads hanging.
I probably hit escape by accident or do something else which prevents the confirm dialog windows to show up.
Really really annoying, but I finnaly found out why my exe downloads sometimes hang!!!!
Bad design by whoever made it!!!!!!!
