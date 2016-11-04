Any way to disable the "This type of file can harm your computer" warning?
This is what I am referring to:
It doesn't seem to be affected by these options:
Neither these:
p/s
How do I edit a post in the new forum? O.o
Editing will be along momentarily. All of the features are not turned on yet.
You're right, of course. I found that after I made my comment, and then couldn't find my comment again to edit it.
@mtaki14 Regarding the "This type of file can harm your computer" warning, I'm on Linux atm but isn't that an O.S. setting (somewhere in Windows) rather than a browser setting?
It doesn't seem like it is. Looks like it is a chromium engine "feature" from what I could gather.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
It is a chromium feature and right now there seem to be no way of disabling it. At least in Chrome. I'm afraid it's the same for Vivaldi.
This provides some kind of a protection for an average user, but on the other hand it's quite an annoying hindrance for any power user (like many of us). And since Vivaldi is used mostly by power users (people who usually seek for flexibility, customizability and for advanced features in computer software they use), so I guess there should be a way of disabling this. Vivaldi is still a work in progress, so you might except they'll add such option somewhere in the menus (or at least in vivaldi://flags) in the future, but till then, I suggest you report this as a feature request.
QuHno Translator
Can someone provide a link to a file that shows this dialog?
I even tried to download an unsigned executable file but got no warning - so either I downloaded the wrong files or I changed something in my settings (aka hacked the browser into submission), which is both likely ...
QuHno Translator
@pafflick Thanks, that triggered it.
@mtaki14
I could only fix this issue by hexediting the file
%localappdata%\Vivaldi\User Data\FileTypePolicies\7\download_file_types.pb
I can understand SOME files like
*.exeare better to be considered suspicious, but
.prgfiles? for me are either clipper/visual foxpro source files, or Commodore 64 files
find the extension you want to be ignored and replace with XXX or whatever you prefer.
In case this doesn't work, the same resource can be found inside the file
%programfiles%\Vivaldi\Application\<current version>\resources.pak
It's the source of the
download_file_types.pbfile which, in case it's deleted, it will be recreated from what's inside
resources.pak
Only do this if you are sure of what you are doing, make backups, and don't come whining to me if your Vivaldi have to be reinstalled if you do something wrong
Thanks, will give it a try.
-
@snork But it's not the Vivaldi's thing. It's a
RetardiumChromium "feature". I'm sure that Vivaldi will provide a way of getting rid of this annoying dialog, but they are a small team and they have a lot of other things on their to-do list, so we just have to be patient. One extra click every once in a while doesn't seem to be that much of a burden...
@pafflick I download even hundreds of prg a day, so it is a burden. Hexedit solved it and I'll continue to patch the file whenever it pops up again for other extensions. For sure there's no use for anyone to go in forums shouting and whining like the guy above when a solution, even if it's just a workaround, it's suggested and works
@iAN-CooG I was just talking about an average user, who doesn't happen to download "hundreds" of unusual files a day. But I fully understand your reasons and I'm just as much eager to get that fixed asap, as everyone else here.
@iAN-CooG said in Any way to disable the "This type of file can harm your computer" warning?:
@pafflick I download even hundreds of prg a day, so it is a burden. Hexedit solved it and I'll continue to patch the file whenever it pops up again for other extensions. For sure there's no use for anyone to go in forums shouting and whining like the guy above when a solution, even if it's just a workaround, it's suggested and works
Can confirm that it works like a charm. Just curious, how did you even find this out?
@mtaki14 simple search of "prg" inside all files in vivaldi dirs, using Far Manager's FindFile function.
