It is a chromium feature and right now there seem to be no way of disabling it. At least in Chrome. I'm afraid it's the same for Vivaldi.

This provides some kind of a protection for an average user, but on the other hand it's quite an annoying hindrance for any power user (like many of us). And since Vivaldi is used mostly by power users (people who usually seek for flexibility, customizability and for advanced features in computer software they use), so I guess there should be a way of disabling this. Vivaldi is still a work in progress, so you might except they'll add such option somewhere in the menus (or at least in vivaldi://flags) in the future, but till then, I suggest you report this as a feature request.