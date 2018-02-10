-
I believe there used to be such an option, to right click on an iframe and open it in a new tab. (or background tab, or window, or whatever). But it was removed, and now I have to open the dev tools, select the appropriate element and open the referenced URL there. A context menu option, next to the "View frame source", would be much better.
I would love to have this as I switched from Firefox and found out you can do pretty much nothing with iframe when compared to Firefox
A Former User
@LonM I think it would be better to expand this request to (some of) the items in the 2nd post (plus I would add Copy frame address) than to make new request for another options (that's what I was ready to do).
BTW., bump!
DoesNotEqual
Bumping this. I've tried all the extensions on the Chrome Web Store and none of them seem to work in Vivaldi. Would be really great to have this feature.
WombatPete
Agree!
As a web developer, this feature would be a must for me. I cannot understand why it doesn't exist.
Agreed. Really missing this basic functionality.
I would also highly appreciate this feature, as it would facilitate my life.
Propably integrate HUE administration has a higher value for the programmers. It's a pity