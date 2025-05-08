Some UI on Google Image search not-clickable
Anyone facing the same issue with me that some UI on Google image results are not clickable? The selected text in the image below are the UI which are not clickable:
Pesala Ambassador
@danqdinh I have noticed this on YouTube, for sorting comments etc. I don’t use Google Image search.
@danqdinh Using Linux in Private mode (I have it configured without any JS restrictions unlike Standard mode) and they work for me. I'm also running uBO with mostly my own filter list and not the Vivaldi Blocker. Maybe something in your Ad blocking interfering with it?
It's very weird that if showing Google image search results on a completely new Vivaldi profile, Google shows a different UI, maybe Google is changing that UI and it malfunctions on my device:
@danqdinh Don't know if it matters... but I wasn't logged into anything Google during my testing