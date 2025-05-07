This is something i've noticed recently but im not sure how long its been happening. When i visit a given youtube video for music the volume level is automatically set lower in vivaldi, I get a new tray icon as the media plays (left item), and if i scroll up or down on it the volume will changes for the media vivaldi is playing.

This setting will default to sometimes 30%, sometimes 50% and sometimes 80%, i can't understand where its getting to decide what level it chooses for a given video although it might have to do with the overall loudness of the video (louder videos get set to 30%, quieter "talking" videos might get 80%)

What is this setting called, where do i find it, and how can i turn it off?

This is a setting unrelated to pipewire as far as i can tell (pipewire shows 100% for "chromium" (actually vivaldi).