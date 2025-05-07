All of a sudden, about a couple of days ago, it appears that my browsers cookies are being deleted when closing the browser.

I noticed it when have to log into some of my work tools where I have to put in additional fields that are not being auto set, etc. I haven't changed anything on my side and even have cookie exceptions set for these specific site, ex. [*.]example.com.

Anyone know what caused this? It is happening both on the Stable and Snapshot versions.