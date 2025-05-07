@michaelwayne

Vivaldi does not prohibit having multiple accounts (within reasonable limits). As far as I understand you, you had an old mail address on vivaldi, but you forgot its name, i.e. login. That account was last used before 2023. Am I understanding you correctly?

The trouble is that if you haven't used this account in any way for six months or more, it gets burned, canceled, and you can't restore it.

That is, if you haven't logged into that old account in your browser or email client or anywhere else for two years, it's been deleted by timeout.