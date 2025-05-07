What happened to my *****@vivaldi.net email address
-
michaelwayne
Going back a fair while I became an addict to Vivaldi for all the right reasons and have used it daily for years, however I did get a vivaldi.net email address which I know I made a note of but have mislaid due to moving etc etc. This was before 2023. I have now been experimenting with Ubuntu with the mind to ditch win11 24H2 completely as it has become such a pain. I have Thunderbird installed in Ubuntu as a stand alone "test" but really do like the Mail integration of Vivaldi.
Now how do I find my original Vivaldi email address that I created so that I can use it. Is there a mechanism I can interact with that will show me the email address I selected??
-
Pesala Ambassador
@michaelwayne Your email address is tied to your username. Did you join in 2023 with a different user name? This is your first post as michaelwayne.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@michaelwayne You don’t need a Vivaldi mail address to use the built‐in client, it works with all common mail servers.
-
michaelwayne
@Pesala Ok, I have noticed that this is the first post as me on this LinuxUbuntu trial and that I should have used my long term other account. I will reassess and login with my other details. Thanks for heads up.
-
@michaelwayne
Vivaldi does not prohibit having multiple accounts (within reasonable limits). As far as I understand you, you had an old mail address on vivaldi, but you forgot its name, i.e. login. That account was last used before 2023. Am I understanding you correctly?
The trouble is that if you haven't used this account in any way for six months or more, it gets burned, canceled, and you can't restore it.
That is, if you haven't logged into that old account in your browser or email client or anywhere else for two years, it's been deleted by timeout.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Mail