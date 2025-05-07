I have been struggling with vivaldi after my computer decided to update to Win11 24H2 where after my computer restarted, launching Vivaldi seems to work normal until I try to move the window or interact with most buttons, after which it stops functioning, prevents me from interacting with the windows Taskbar, and I have to use Task Manager to end the process for it. This persists after browser restarts and computer restarts.

The only solution I found that works is uninstalling the browser and installing it again. Problem is that the issue returns immediately once the computer is shut off and/or restarted.

I have no idea what could be the cause as it happens with extensions off as well. It happens irregardless of version of the browser (I tried installing stable, didn't fix anything, I tried installing snapshot, didn't fix anything). My GPU is an RTX4070 so I am unsure if Hardware Acceleration would be causing it also.

Any ideas on how I could potentially solve this issue?