Stopping Facebook auto-refresh
hornetster
As above, is there any way to stop facebook auto-refreshing in Vivaldi?
Gemini thinks that: To stop Facebook from automatically refreshing, you'll need to disable the "Allow META REFRESH" option in your browser's Internet Options settings. This will prevent Facebook from using a technique to force page updates, effectively turning off auto-refresh.
Can't find any such thing in Vivaldi...
Thanks.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@hornetster Well Gemini is clearly an Artificial Idiot because no modern browser has any "Internet Options". That was a thing in Internet Explorer, long gone. And IE was never on Linux.
There is no option to "disable Meta Refresh" in any modern browser.