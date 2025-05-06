This is not an earnest troubleshooting attempt, as I cannot predict when the problem will occur and am unwilling to just run Vivaldi with none of my usual extensions and/or in a fresh profile for what could be hours or even days. I'm just wondering if anyone else has experienced this or if it's related to some of the other topics I'm seeing. This does NOT involve Vivaldi mail; I have that enabled, but entirely so I can get system notifications when a new email rolls in.

The problem: Sometimes, when attempting to delete an email in Gmail, OR attempting to close the Gmail tab, Vivaldi will freeze, and my system is effectively locked up. If it's deleting, nothing happens, and if I'm trying to close the tab, it will disappear but then reopen a split second later before freezing. I can alt-tab or try and open the Start menu, but it flips right back to frozen Vivaldi immediately, so I can't even get to Task Manager to kill Vivaldi. This most recent time, I was able to right click on the taskbar and select anything from that menu, but it never seemed to open and Vivaldi grabbed focus again. I think one time it did break loose on its own after a while, but it's much faster to just force shutdown via the power button and restart. The fans rev up when this happens, also, which I assume means the CPU is extra stressed from whatever's going on. I'm on Windows 10, and the current Vivaldi version, though the issue has been going on for two or three months now.