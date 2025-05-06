I ran into the common issue where it's hard to distinguish between a maximized window and fullscreen mode (via F11) in Vivaldi—since both often have the same window.outerHeight and screen.height.

So I came up with this workaround:

#browser.maximized #webview-container {height: calc(100% - 1px) !important;}

This makes the content area 1px shorter when in maximized mode, giving me a reliable difference I can detect in JavaScript.

In my userscript, I compare dimensions like window.innerHeight , window.outerHeight , and screen.height , and also track F11 key presses.

If innerHeight is 1px shorter, I assume maximized. If the dimensions match the screen size (but not the maximized signature), I assume it's fullscreen.

Then I dynamically add a class ( fullscreen or winmax ) to the <body> so I can style accordingly with Stylus or injected CSS.

I know there might be a smarter or more elegant way to handle this—what do you think?