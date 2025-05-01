Ctrl + R
The day 5 and I am still fighting with Vivaldi, because of getting strait forward for exsample, Ctrl + R !
There is no this simple command. Why ?
How to do it in an simple way.
Must I learn everything via Google search and getting very frustrated, fed up, going back to Firefox.
I know that this is not getting easier, but can someone tell me simple solution to invent to keep out "madhouse".
Hiiri eleiden asetukset ei toimi = Mouse gesture settings not working.
@Ensio Hi, Ctrl+R is by default reload page, like in all browsers:
Go to Settings > Keyboard to learn the keyboard hotkeys.
Vivaldi uses most of the standard hotkeys all other browsers have.
The default mouse gesture for Reload Page is
Tip: Use the search field in settings.
There is no need to Google search, Vivaldi has good help pages:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/
@Pathduck Keyboard_Default_Setting was difficult to find.
Settings > Keyboard > Keyboard Shortcuts and is untick!! Why ?
Keyboard_default setting_2025-05-01.png
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ensio
I do not understand this : "The default mouse gesture for Reload Page is "
@Ensio Hold down right mouse button, move mouse UP then DOWN. This will reload the page.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/mouse-gestures/
@Ensio Default value is off and now I have ticked it on ! Default value is "disabled" !
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
On my 2 PCs Vivaldi the default value was off, disabled !
@Ensio The you probably disabled it by accident. And it was synced to both machines. I don't know what you've done.
The default is enabled, and that's just how it is.
This conversation is like Trump's voice of world !
I thought to join to "Europian Browser platform" ?
It is very sad that some kind of "moderator" is speaking frog language like Trump !
How many Vivaldi users are in Finland and how many Linux users ?
Have you ever thought that we have Forums to debate your attitude to Vivaldi clients.