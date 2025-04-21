I'm confused by push notifications.

Some websites ask if they are allowed to send me push notifications. If I say "yes" and chance my mind later, the only option I see is to click on the appearing bubbles and block notifications from that site.

If i block the notifications, is it the same when saying "no"? Or will there be some connection in the background and the notifications get blocked afterwards?

Is there some overview where I can check all the sites, that will be queried for notifications regularly?