Hi, as stated the last days,

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107583/i-ve-just-lost-all-customisations-personalisations/8

vivaldy continously crashes after using either of my two secondary profiles. Today I only changed an icon of one of the secondary profiles. When switching to my Default profile vivaldi crashes instantly. And I can not reopen it with my defaul profile even after deleting the LOCK file and rebooting.

Both secondary Profiles are functional and I can swicht between them without a problem.

How can I reaccess my Default profile, and, as this in an reoccuring problem, how can I avoid it happening agin?

EDIT:

When I try to open vivaldy mith my default provile using the terminal,

vivaldi --profile-directory="Default"

I get:

Wird in einer aktuellen Browsersitzung geöffnet.

EN: Default profile will be opened in an existing instance.

... But there is none!