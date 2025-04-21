After using secondary profile default profil crashes at start
-
Hi, as stated the last days,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/107583/i-ve-just-lost-all-customisations-personalisations/8
vivaldy continously crashes after using either of my two secondary profiles. Today I only changed an icon of one of the secondary profiles. When switching to my Default profile vivaldi crashes instantly. And I can not reopen it with my defaul profile even after deleting the LOCK file and rebooting.
Both secondary Profiles are functional and I can swicht between them without a problem.
How can I reaccess my Default profile, and, as this in an reoccuring problem, how can I avoid it happening agin?
EDIT:
When I try to open vivaldy mith my default provile using the terminal,
vivaldi --profile-directory="Default"
I get:
Wird in einer aktuellen Browsersitzung geöffnet.
EN: Default profile will be opened in an existing instance.
... But there is none!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7
Hi, I have default and two profiles in daily usage, this never happen.
What I would try:
- Move your profiles to a save place
- Delete .config/vivaldi
- Start Vivaldi, then close it.
- Delete the new created profile Default
- Copy it over from your backup
If this work create a second profile, close the window, delete the content of Profile 1.
Copy the content of your second profile backup over to Profile 1.
EDIT: I think you cant open the default profile with this command switch.
-
@mib2berlin said in After using secondary profile default profil crashes at start:
...
- Delete .config/vivaldi
...
What important (like appearance, history, bookmarks a.s.o.) will I lose?
EDIT: I think you cant open the default profile with this command switch.
Yes, makes sense.
The strange thing: I could not use my default profile again after reboot.
But after using my secondary profiles several times in a row AND then finaly getting an error regarding "tab recreation" (DE: Tab wiederherstellen) I could reopen vivaldi with the default profile also showing this "tab recreation" error message. I discarted the tabs both times.
But this was possible only after using the secondary profiles several times. Reboot did not help! This was how vivaldi revoverd from the same misfunction yesterday.
Sure, I cannot say whether the tab recovery error is a symptom or a part of the cause. But I wonder whether the vivaldi shutdown has some flaw when it's happening in a row with two profiles. From an observation standpoint it looks like it.
- Delete .config/vivaldi
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7 said in After using secondary profile default profil crashes at start:
What important (like appearance, history, bookmarks a.s.o.) will I lose?
The bookmarks, passwords and other data is in the profiles, if you backup these all is save.
The idea is to sort out all except the profiles, if it still happen I fear your default profile is broken.
-
@mib2berlin said in [After using secondary ...
The idea is to sort out all except the profiles, if it still happen I fear your default profile is broken.
I understand. But It only happens after I use a secondary profile, which does not happen daily. It seems it's the "switching" to the default profile, not the default profile itself.
And maybe the cause is me copying an URL from one profile to an other profile (what I do when the URL is not loading due to an add blocker even after disabeling addblock). This may (?) lead to some confusion for vivaldi when closing and trying to save tabs which exist with the same URL in two different profiles. One blocked, the other working.
This would explain the tab recreation error, but not the fact that thoses messages appear only after several vivaldi sessions. It would explain yesterdays error, but not todays, allthough today it happend while I opened the default, then a secondary one where I edited an icon and tryed to switch to the default profile editing menue while still being in a secondary profile.
Maybe vivaldis ability to strictly distighuish where a links origin is belonging to is not foolproof and may create confusion when it is saved as a tab?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7
Hm, I do all this on a daily basis without issues.
What I rarely do is open the second or third profile directly, I always open the default profile and from there the second/third profile.
If I open the second profile from a shortcut and close it it gets opened even I use the task bar icon, this I don't want.
Profiles are relative separate but not completely, flags are set for all profiles for example.
To my knowledge you are the only user report this ever in the forum, maybe other users know more reports but I don't.
-
@mib2berlin said in [After using secondary ...
To my knowledge you are the only user report this ever in the forum, maybe other users know more reports but I don't.
Ok. Thanks, good to know albeit not being a solution. I leave it there for now ... with one last question:
As told, after a profile crashes it is not always sufficient to delete the LOCK file of the one profile in question or of all profiles. What other file could prevent a profile from successfully start with vivaldi? What could allow vivaldi to start with a profile only after x unsuccessfull attempts? Other than magic ...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@michaa7
I guess it depends on how and when Vivaldi crash, a developer can investigate the .dmp files created from the crash.
Hm, you can report the issues to the bug tracker and add 2-3 .dmp files. Even they could not reproduce it may it give some inside why Vivaldi crash.
Check .config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/completed/, you should have a lot of files there.