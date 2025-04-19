What features I would like to see in the upcoming version of Vivaldi
-
chineser00m
- Tabs are saved after closing the browser window
- Network and proxy setting are available
- Context menu is customizable
- By clicking the right mouse buton it would be impossible to misclick on any option of an opened context menu
- Material design is given up on, as well as round corners, round buttons and unchangeable "minimalist" icons
-
@chineser00m Please include your OS and Vivaldi versions when posting
- Already the default behaviour
- See Settings, Network
- Already available in Settings, Appearance, Menu customisation
- Impossible to make the browser idiot-proof
- Not going to happen. Settings, Themes, and edit your preferred theme to suit your tastes
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
TyrionTargaryen Supporters Patron
- Default behavior, but also: you got a couple of related features you can use for this: Workspaces and Sessions.
- You can have square everything already. I don't like round corners, so this was one of the first features I loved in Vivaldi: Settings > Themes > Editor > Settings > Corner Rounding.
Best place to learn about features is Vivaldi Tips, imo.
-
- This behavior became default after I updated to new version. Thank you, Vivaldi devs
- It doesn't have Proxy settings, User Agent settings only
- But what about menu available via right mouse button click?
- That's just rude and false, because this browser used to be idiot proof until two months ago or so, and it was impossible to unwillingly click on any of menu option when you just pressed the RMB
- My preferred theme that suits my tastes doesn't include Material-esque design but there is none
-
chineser00m
- I suppose it was a bug fixed after I updated to a recent version.
- I can't customize the right-click context menu, and it's huge, it has round corners and every time I do only one right-click, the menu opens and cursor misclicks on one of it's options. It started recently and I didn't have that issue before.
-
@chineser00m said in What features I would like to see in the upcoming version of Vivaldi:
It doesn't have Proxy settings, User Agent settings only
What is this? I have never needed to use this feature.
To my knowledge, it has always been possible to accidentally click on any menu. Shit happens sometimes if you’re not paying attention. There are many context menus in Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation. I have edited many of them to make them shorter. Which ones do you want to fix? Page, Link, Image, Selection, Text Field, Tabs, etc.?
-
@Pesala
Are you trolling? I thought we were talking about Vivaldi, not Windows. Firefox has Proxy settings and, as far as I remember, Vivaldi used to have it too.
-
@chineser00m
Solved 4th issue by checking "compact menu layout" in Appearance settings. Thanks for nothing
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@chineser00m I am understanding what their reply was as:
Vivaldi doesn’t have this but you can always use the Windows settings.
Yes Firefox may have it, Vivaldi is not FF, not even the same base. Does Chromium have proxy settings? Probably not.
-
@chineser00m Of course not. That is the dialog that opens when you click on Proxy Settings in Settings, Network.
The Compact menu layout solves the rounded corners issue. Just a misunderstanding there, but it does not explain why your cursor misclicks on one of the options.
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@Pesala Can you share a screen recording of these misclicks? I haven’t experienced any.
A video could help narrow down specifically what is meant.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@OrbitalMartian You’re asking the wrong person, but if it is accidental how is anyone going to capture a video of it happening?
-
OrbitalMartian Ambassador
@Pesala Whoops, sorry about that.
If it’s an issue then reproducing is possible. So record a demonstration and it might do the misclick.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@OrbitalMartian It's probably an issue with the standard context menus in Windows (no idea about Linux) - RMB also works for selecting an option, which might lead to accidents if double-RMB clicking.
Then again, it's standard behaviour in Windows, and all browser do the same.
The only point of the OP's list missing from Vivaldi is #2 for browser-specific Proxy settings. All Chromium browsers use the system proxy settings, and there's very little chance Vivaldi will ever implement its own settings for this before it becomes available in Chromium base.