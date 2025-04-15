Text in the new splash screen
I need confirmation that text in the new splash screen is going to be permanent and there will be no option to remove it or disable splash screen entirely.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ChromiumYamada Text can not be changed as it is hardcoded.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@ChromiumYamada Only a developer could confirm this with certainty, but I’d say it’s unlikely the text will be removed. Neither modding the splash screen, nor removing it is possible.
barbudo2005
I need confirmation that text in the new splash screen is going to be permanent and there will be no option to remove it or disable splash screen entirely.
Why?
And if the answer is negative, what happens?
Thank you.
Well, I tried for month to get used to it. Even after recent color change the text in splash screen is still being detected by my perception and then the text disappears while my eyes automatically try to focus on the bottom of splash screen. There is text there, you can detect it there, but you cannot read it there.
I like Vivaldi for its high customisability and feature richness but this small annoyance overweight it all. It is like having an ideal house but every time you touch front door you get zapped with static.
Exploring for alternative chromium-based browsers with built-in ad-blocker available on both Windows and Android platforms brings only two options: Opera and Brave https://alternativeto.net/category/browsers/web-browser/?mf=built-in-ad-blocker%2Cchromium-based&platform=windows%2Candroid
Opera smells like a corporate product designed for making money from users.
Brave is Web3/Crypto-scam but at least it is open source. The design is minimalistic and it does not have even weather widget. No option to disable automatic updates other than blocking "Program Files (x86)\BraveSoftware\Update\BraveUpdate.exe" in firewall. Offline installer is here https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/releases?q=NOT+Nightly+NOT+Beta+prerelease%3Afalse&expanded=false third-party portable https://github.com/portapps/brave-portable/releases
barbudo2005
I like Vivaldi for its high customisability and feature richness but this small annoyance overweight it all.
You are never getting a house that satisfies you, because one will have problems in the windows, another in the doors, another in the kitchen, etc.
The problem is not in Vivaldi, it is in your head.
As I posted in the earlier comment, Vivaldi is that house that satisfied me in everything.
What do you mean? So when house builder tinker front door to zap you, is the problem in your hand?