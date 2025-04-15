@DoctorG said in Text in the new splash screen:

Text can not be changed as it is hardcoded

@luetage said in Text in the new splash screen:

I’d say it’s unlikely the text will be removed. Neither modding the splash screen, nor removing it is possible

Thank you.

@barbudo2005 said in Text in the new splash screen:

Why? And if the answer is negative, what happens?

Well, I tried for month to get used to it. Even after recent color change the text in splash screen is still being detected by my perception and then the text disappears while my eyes automatically try to focus on the bottom of splash screen. There is text there, you can detect it there, but you cannot read it there.

I like Vivaldi for its high customisability and feature richness but this small annoyance overweight it all. It is like having an ideal house but every time you touch front door you get zapped with static.

Exploring for alternative chromium-based browsers with built-in ad-blocker available on both Windows and Android platforms brings only two options: Opera and Brave https://alternativeto.net/category/browsers/web-browser/?mf=built-in-ad-blocker%2Cchromium-based&platform=windows%2Candroid

Opera smells like a corporate product designed for making money from users.

Brave is Web3/Crypto-scam but at least it is open source. The design is minimalistic and it does not have even weather widget. No option to disable automatic updates other than blocking "Program Files (x86)\BraveSoftware\Update\BraveUpdate.exe" in firewall. Offline installer is here https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/releases?q=NOT+Nightly+NOT+Beta+prerelease%3Afalse&expanded=false third-party portable https://github.com/portapps/brave-portable/releases