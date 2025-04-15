Issue playing a video stream
-
As above, trying to play a local TV video stream (SBS Australia - https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/watch/1726824003663) And get large error message:
If I open a private window - works fine.
Have all blocking turned off for the site.
As expected, if I turn off the firewall, still doesn't work.
What could it be?
-
DoctorGTesting
@hornetster I have no such TV subscription.
Only for a test:
- start in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
- in internal page
vivaldi:componentscheck update of Widevine DRM
- Clear Cookies in Settings → Privacy → Show Saved Cookies
- start in shell with
-
@DoctorGTesting said in Issue playing a video stream:
@hornetster I have no such TV subscription.
Only for a test:
- start in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
- in internal page
vivaldi:componentscheck update of Widevine DRM
- Clear Cookies in Settings → Privacy → Show Saved Cookies
Thanks for the reply.
Looks like it IS an extension, will investigate tomorrow...
Don't need a subscription to SBS - it is a Free-To-Air station over here in Aus - Just need to create an account...
Thanks!
- start in shell with
-
@DoctorGTesting
OK, apparently it is DuckDuckGo...
Is there any way to whitelist specific URLs for DuckDuckGo? (Had a look, but everythings seems to be "general".)
Thanks.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hornetster said in Issue playing a video stream:
apparently it is DuckDuckGo...
A extension? I do not know about it.
-
hornetster
Believe it is automatically in Vivaldi??
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hornetster No, it is not automatically added to Vivialdi, only if you click on DuckDuckGo web page to add such extension.
-
@DoctorG
Well, it used to be, and probably, if you installed it back then, it still would be...?
https://vivaldi.com/blog/built-in-tracker-blocker-vivaldi/
Not that it worries me, just a comment...
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hornetster said in Issue playing a video stream:
whitelist specific URLs for DuckDuckGo
Click on DuckDuckGo (DDG) extension button in extension bar
In DuckDuckGo popup click wheel
On Options page at bottom you can add excepetions (unprotected websites)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@hornetster No, the DuckDuckGo extension is not meant by this article.
Vivaldis own Blocker only uses the block list from DuckDuckGo.
I disabled Vivaldi Blocker and used extensions Privacy Badger and AdGuard to get rid of tracking and ads.
-
@DoctorG
Added exception - all good!
Thanks.