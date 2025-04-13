When a tab is loading with the "Page Load Progress" option set to "Progress Bar", the progress bar is not actually visible for the currently active tab. This is unlike the options to show an icon for the loading page, which are still visible for the active tab.

I don't understand the conscious choice behind hiding it, would be better off always showing it, as it's confusing to have to check the refresh button to see if your active tab is actually loading or not, but I believe an option to not hide the bar for the active tab would be nice.



Both pages loading here, but the active tab has the bar hidden!