DerSchlingel Patron
I think this is an easy one. In direct comparison with Opera or Edge, I can draw panels' width only to around 60% of screen size. This may be enough on a large screen, but definitely not on a 13inch MacBook e.g.
Opera has it to draw the panels' up to 90% which makes a totally different experience with WhatsApp or Spotify which appear squeezed in Vivaldi. It's very unpleasant if you've ever experienced the convenience in Opera. And it's still a major stumbling block for me TBH.
I'd think this should easily be a changed by setting a parameter but it would have a great effect.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DerSchlingel
Hi, we have a request from 2018, it got 56 user votes, the Vivaldi team did not even tagged it as "Nice to have".
I fear this will not be implemented in Vivaldi any time soon.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29771/remove-restrictions-on-web-panel-width-also-allow-fullscreen-mode
DerSchlingel Patron
@mib2berlin This is really bad, actually. Especially when customization is worse than in Opera or Edge, at least in this case.
