On occasion I come across a website that Vivaldi will not scroll up and down on or even have the scroll bar on the right side. Recently one that I can not get to work with Vivaldi is: https://radioshackcatalogs.com/index.htm this web site was working just fine a couple months ago on Vivaldi but not the past few weeks. Only change is Vivaldi update at best.

I have disabled all plugins, reset vivaldi, tried vivaldi on other computers and all have the same issue. Brave, chrome, etc work just fine on this site.

Is there some setting im missing to get this website to work again with Vivaldi?

Thanks!