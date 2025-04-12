Not able to scroll on some websites
On occasion I come across a website that Vivaldi will not scroll up and down on or even have the scroll bar on the right side. Recently one that I can not get to work with Vivaldi is: https://radioshackcatalogs.com/index.htm this web site was working just fine a couple months ago on Vivaldi but not the past few weeks. Only change is Vivaldi update at best.
I have disabled all plugins, reset vivaldi, tried vivaldi on other computers and all have the same issue. Brave, chrome, etc work just fine on this site.
Is there some setting im missing to get this website to work again with Vivaldi?
Thanks!
mib2berlin Soprano
@palkat
Hi, I have no idea but can confirm it even not scroll in a Guest Profile.
Work in Chrome, for example.
@mib2berlin It seems to be this bug: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document
Screenshot is from DevTools. Possible work-around is to use the "Page Action > Page Minimap". Drag the page down in the Minimap. Also could add a Bookmarklet that forces a scrollbar.
javascript:var r="html,body{overflow-y: visible !important;}"; var s=document.createElement("style"); s.type="text/css"; s.appendChild(document.createTextNode(r)); document.body.appendChild(s); void 0;
mib2berlin Soprano
@lfisk
Ah thanks, I remember now.
@palkat
As workaround this bookmarlet work on the page.
Copy the code from lfisk, create a bookmark and past the code in the address field, I named it "scroll".
On the page select the address (URL), delete it and type scroll > enter.
A scroll bar appear:
Really hacky but work.
@lfisk said in Not able to scroll on some websites:
This worked, its awkward to have to bring up for just one page and use but it works.
The Bookmarklet trick did work also, thank you.
I hope this issue will get resolved so I and others don't have to use hacks to make Vivaldi work.
@palkat Me too but keep those hacks in reserve for other sites also. When blocking ads, cookie warnings... sometimes you loose the scroll bar. They work well a lot of the time to get it back
@lfisk I sure will keep it. Guess its time to create a bookmark folder of Vivaldi Fixes.
I prefer Vivaldi over all the other options for many reasons, but all those great features, customization I guess make for some odd behavior with Vivaldi. At least that is what I have noticed over the years I have used it. I usually toggle between Vivaldi and Firefox, but kind of burnt out on Firefox (even though I wanted it to succeed) due to their whole Mozilla board of directors and other stuff. The next runner up I think in my book is Brave but, it like most has none of the customization and personality of Vivaldi. So I will now move forward with a "Vivaldi Hacks" bookmark folder till issues are fixed. Glad to have this community for help!!!
Thanks for your help!