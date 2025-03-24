Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document
Since the latest update of 7.2.3621.67, my site is now getting this message in the debug console without any clue as to what the cause is: "Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document". (That's with the spelling error, btw). Searching teh googles came up with no results.
Can anyone make some suggestions as to what to look for here?
Thanks,
Mr. Coffee
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EnjoyingMyCoffee Do you have special settings made at internal page vivaldi://flags ?
Could be blocking by your ad-tracker-blocker extension or Vivaldi Blocker. Some blocklists remove cookie warnings and this can block scrolling on some pages.
You need to disable ad or tracker blocking for the site.
Unfortunately, neither is the case. I have uBlock Origin installed but it is disabled for this site and Vivaldi's native adblocking is turned off. No flags are set differently from their defaults.
It doesn't appear to break anything but I'd like to determine the cause of the message before it does start breaking something.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EnjoyingMyCoffee I like to test this. Do you want to share a URL?
@EnjoyingMyCoffee This is part of a feature that was designed to prevent pages from overriding scrolling. It should only change pages when they try to override the user from scrolling.
@DoctorG This was not a flag, it was feature
[BrowserJS] Make sure that document scrolling is not prevented (VB-113903)that came out in the last 7.2 release
Unfortunately, I don't know the exact criteria that causes the feature to turn on. A dev would need to explain that.
@DoctorG Thanks for the offer but this is an internal system.
@LonM I can understand the motivation behind this behavior, likely to subdue popups that prevent scrolling and want you to subscribe or login. However, there are legitimate reasons for disabling the scrolling of the window. Key among them is the display of modal content that is longer than the viewport. That modal content needs to be scrollable but doing so also scrolls the content behind the modal. That's not a good user experience. The fix is to prevent the under layer from scrolling while the modal is displayed.
In my particular case, this message is being displayed on the initial loading of the site. No modal or suppression of the scrolling is involved.
I have a feeling that the Vivaldi devs are being a bit over-zealous on this one.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EnjoyingMyCoffee I fear that is a issue with bug VB-113903.
I have no knowledge how to fix/workaround.
//EDIT: I will as internally.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
We have internal bug report:
VB-115469 "Vivaldi: Prohibitted blocking overflowing/scrolling of the document." → Confirmed
And i ask a developer internally.