@DoctorG Thanks for the offer but this is an internal system.

@LonM I can understand the motivation behind this behavior, likely to subdue popups that prevent scrolling and want you to subscribe or login. However, there are legitimate reasons for disabling the scrolling of the window. Key among them is the display of modal content that is longer than the viewport. That modal content needs to be scrollable but doing so also scrolls the content behind the modal. That's not a good user experience. The fix is to prevent the under layer from scrolling while the modal is displayed.

In my particular case, this message is being displayed on the initial loading of the site. No modal or suppression of the scrolling is involved.

I have a feeling that the Vivaldi devs are being a bit over-zealous on this one.