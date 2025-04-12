Getting ads with ad blocker on
-
It started few days ago, I'm getting ads with ad blocker on. Just did an update but no change.
Anyone got an idea why ?
Thanks
-
antonzdanov
Same. Ads started showing up on Reddit and also on the website you've shared in the screenshot.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hyperswiss @antonzdanov
Hi, the page owner always will fight against ad blocker and the Vivaldi blocker is only list based, it cant compare with uBlock Origin for example.
I add one external list and get only one ad on the https://watchdocumentaries.com page, I don't use Reddit.
Add this list and test.
On some Vivaldi installs I use uBlock Lite, work fine for me.
-
If you are seeing ads then you must probably add more rules (or replace existing with better ones) from https://filterlists.com
-
@mib2berlin Thanks for your reply. Will try your list.
-
@npro I'll survive to a few ads, as it was recently only that I notices some, thought there might be a problem or change or something which could be interesting to investigate.
Thanks for your tip anyway