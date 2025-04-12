How to toggle caret browsing
Hi. I'd like to use for example F7 to toggle caret browsing.
This is what I've tried so far:
- Under vivaldi:settings/accessibility check the "Navigate pages with a text cursor". This does enable me to enter caret browsing mode, but pressing it again does not exit the mode so I'm stuck on caret browsing
- Use the "Caret browsing" Chrome extension. This too didn't work properly
Are there other alternatives for getting this to work?
Pesala Ambassador
Set a shortcut for Toggle Keyboard Shortcuts.
This shortcut still works when shortcuts are disabled, so that you can turn them back on.
To cancel page navigation, disable keyboard shortcuts.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@tangleofcode Yeah, F7 is supposed to toggle, but it doesn’t. I don’t know whether Vivaldi even intends to support this, it’s a Chrome feature and you enabled it from Chrome settings, not Vivaldi settings.
For better page navigation with included caret mode for selecting text I would suggest Vimium.
tangleofcode
I just found a good enough workaround: Search for the first word in the sentence(s) I want to copy text from, and use
ctrl + shift + arrow keysto mark the text.
Not quite as elegant as cursor browsing though, so I hope Vivaldi will implement support for cursor browsing some time in the future.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tangleofcode Missing caret browsing in Vivaldi is a huge lack of accessibility.
Was reported long ago as a missing feature in bug tracker.
VB-7520 "Support caret browsing"
@DoctorG I see. Thanks. Couldn't find the issue. Would you mind providing a link to it?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@tangleofcode Bug tracker is only accessible for internal testers.
Pesala Ambassador
@tangleofcode I confused caret browsing mode with spatial navigation.
I see. No worries! Thanks for chiming in anyways.