Text-to-Speech in Reader View mode
sighing6184
Vivaldi already has a good reader view mode, adding this text-to-speech functionality in this mode will make it awesome when you do so much reading in a day to relax your eye strain and I think it will be helpful for people with vision problems. With the other useful power-user features Vivaldi already provides, this will make it even better as the ult main browser with TTS built-in once you activate reader view.
Pesala Ambassador
@sighing6184 said in Text-to-Speech in Reader View mode:
Please vote for Read Aloud Selected Text, which already has a lot of traction. It may not happen, as it depends on voice libraries, which require payment if used.
barbudo2005
Use extension "Reader View" :
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/reader-view/ecabifbgmdmgdllomnfinbmaellmclnh