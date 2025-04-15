Option to set Panel ( (Bookmarks, History, …) as open or closed on startup
I'm using Vivaldi for a little over eight years now. One of the main "selling points" for me were the vertical Tab and Bookmarks panels. From day one Vivaldi had the Bookmarks panel open on startup, but for about two weeks now it starts with the panel closed.
When searching for a solution to this strange behaviour I only found recent complaints about the panel open on startup of the browser. So, did I experience just a convenient bug for eight years?
If there is a toggle in the options to set the behaviour of the panel, I did not find it. If not, please implement one.
Pesala Ambassador
@dx1p If a panel is not set to Floating and was open when you closed Vivaldi, it will still be open when you restart Vivaldi.
I just stumbled upon "floating panels", when searching for a solution to this problem. Now I checked all of them for this, but none of them are set to floating.
Pesala Ambassador
@dx1p See Settings, Panel, Panel Options, Floating Panel, and enable:Auto-Close Inactive Panel
Check for updates to ensure that you’re using the latest Vivaldi versions.
Check for updates to ensure that you're using the latest Vivaldi versions.
I'm always using the latest stable version. At the moment this is 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on arch linux (Steam Deck), and whatever the latest version on Windows is on my main PC.
Unfortunately on my profile I may only change the Picture, Email, and Password. Near the the top of the page it reads "Group Title" with a button "Save Changes" below that. No possibility for entering text.
I apologize for not including all relevevant informations in my original posting. For reference, where on your profile can I see what version of Vivaldi you are using?
For your help I thank you. But I don't want to use floating panels, for they will obstruct content of websites I'm browsing. Also I don't want to auto-close an inactive panel, but have the Bookmarks panel open at all time beginning with the startup of the browser as I said.
@dx1p
Hi, I tested this yesterday on Linux and now on Windows 11 and the panel stays open after a restart of Vivaldi.
I don't use floating, 7.3.3635.9, specs in my signature.
The question is why it doesn't for you.
@mib2berlin
Yes, that's the question. As I mentioned this seems to be recognized as a bug. The behaviour you're experiencing, that is.
A toggle like for floating panels would be great.
@dx1p
There was a bug with inconsistent status of the panel but this was fixed, I have to search when.
Except of the panel toggle nothing special in my panel settings.
Pesala Ambassador
@dx1p You now have enough reputation points to edit your forum signature.
Mine is shown below every post, with my Windows and Vivaldi versions.
I use the latest Vivaldi Snapshot as my default browser.
@Pesala Done, thank you.
Alright, I found my Laptop. Did not use it for a while so Vivaldi was on version 7.0.3495.27 (Stable channel) (64-bit), and Bookmarks panel on startup was expanded, not floating.
Did close and restart Vivaldi a couple of times until I was greeted by the Proton-VPN-Thank-You-Message. 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and the Panel was closed on startup. Unchecked "Enable Proton VPN" in settings, closed Vivaldi and started it again – Panel was closed.
Same problem on my PC. Since 2 weeks after restarting Vivaldi the panel is closed. Please fix this bug. Thanks.
System Windows 11 pro 24H2
Vivaldi 7.3.3635.9 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Hi, this issue is now in the bug tracker:
VB-115919 [Regression][Panel] Panel open state is not remembered
It is confirmed and a developer is assigned.
It seems to be connected with the startup setting, now it work only with Last Session.
