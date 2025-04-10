StayFree is one of many popular productivity and mindfulness apps designed to help you curb screen addiction. Their browser extension in particular offers a custom "New Tab" page that shows your screen time stats for the day (which sites you've visited, how long you visited them, etc.).

I've found this to be an incredibly useful tool because it forces me to think twice about opening Reddit or YouTube for the umpteenth time that day when I can see I've already wasted 2-3 hours.

However, having just switched to Vivalid, I'm really enjoying the Dashboard for new tabs, so it'd be nice not to have to pick between the two.

I'd love a screen time widget and/or panel that could passively show me my stats, and if it could actively enforce limits, even better. As a desktop-only user, my device doesn't have built-in tools for this.