Ready-to-type focus vanished
Before the 7.2 update, my cursor would always blink ready for text input whenever I:
• Opened a new tab
• Opened a new window
• Opened the Bookmarks pane (via shortcut or menu)
• Opened History
• Used the 'focus URL bar' command ⌘L
Now these convenient behaviors are gone, and instead I just get annoying audio beeps with each keystroke. It's incredibly frustrating. I reported this as a bug weeks ago through Vivaldi's Help menu, but still no solution.
I just realized this even affects web text fields. It just happened while writing this post: I switched tabs briefly, came back to the blinking cursor (which normally means ready to type), but got only beeps until I manually clicked the field again.
I've seen a few other users mention this issue, but no fixes yet. It's so aggravating I'm considering switching browsers - my muscle memory is too ingrained, and this slowdown is killing my workflow. If anyone has ideas to fix this exhausting UX issue, I'd be so grateful!
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Roccobot Which audio beep is it? Is it the error sound? You should check that in your macOS sound settings. It’s unlikely this is a pure Vivaldi issue, or we would have dozens of reports.
@luetage Not sure I'm able to capture the beep. Anyway, I was thinking the same, this issue is too annoying and if easily verifiable the Vivaldi team would be flooded with reports.
Might be something else interfering with Vivaldi, but how do I find it?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Roccobot You go to your system sound settings and play the system sounds one after the other, then you will know which it is. Maybe try restarting your system and see whether that helps in a pinch. Could be another application or process interfering.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Roccobot I’m sorry, but you haven’t understood what I’m getting at. You know which sound you hear, go to system sound settings, play the available sounds one after the other until you find the sound that plays when you have the issue, then check what it is being used for (e.g. error sound, notification sound, whatever).
I'm experiencing the same thing, sometimes the window appears to be in focus and it appears that the text field should be ready for input, but it is not (the error sound is the 'your keypresses do nothing' indication). If I then click in the address bar, for example, I can enter text as usual.