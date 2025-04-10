Before the 7.2 update, my cursor would always blink ready for text input whenever I:

• Opened a new tab

• Opened a new window

• Opened the Bookmarks pane (via shortcut or menu)

• Opened History

• Used the 'focus URL bar' command ⌘L

Now these convenient behaviors are gone, and instead I just get annoying audio beeps with each keystroke. It's incredibly frustrating. I reported this as a bug weeks ago through Vivaldi's Help menu, but still no solution.

I just realized this even affects web text fields. It just happened while writing this post: I switched tabs briefly, came back to the blinking cursor (which normally means ready to type), but got only beeps until I manually clicked the field again.

I've seen a few other users mention this issue, but no fixes yet. It's so aggravating I'm considering switching browsers - my muscle memory is too ingrained, and this slowdown is killing my workflow. If anyone has ideas to fix this exhausting UX issue, I'd be so grateful!