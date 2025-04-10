Personal address book <> Vivaldi.net address book
kjsnd Supporters
Hello,
I saw a post on this forum from some time ago that the personal address book within the Webmail service is only available through the Webmail and the Vivaldi.net address book does support CardDAV. Both address books are covered by the Sync service?
Since I only need the Webmail, the personal address book might be the choice. But are the Vivaldi.net address book contacts more save if
- a data loss occurs or
- I use Notes within a contact?
Thanks in advance!
@kjsnd Vivaldi Mail (the client integrated in the desktop browser) does not yet support any contact sync. Contacts in Vivaldi Mail are simply filled based on the E-Mails available to the client and the information therein. Please consider voting for https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync
I hazard the guess that the data is more safe on the server (which is managed and probably has some backup in place, not sure) than on some personal computer. Creating regular backups of relevant data on your personal machine is always highly recommended.