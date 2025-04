last edited by maels

Vivaldi stable (latest version) crashes on start:

/opt/vivaldi/vivaldi --disable-gpu --ozone-platform=x11 [4060:4060:0409/112349.280820:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.281266:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.281991:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.282171:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.282290:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.282657:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.282830:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.282989:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283145:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283364:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283542:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283678:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283850:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.283980:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.284086:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.284210:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.286035:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287052:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287427:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287500:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287589:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287645:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287721:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287778:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287852:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287891:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.287975:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.288035:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.288108:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.288159:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.288232:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(79)] Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2) [4060:4060:0409/112349.288270:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(261)] Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2) [4016:4096:0409/112349.298733:ERROR:block_files.cc(463)] Invalid file version or magic /home/maels/.config/vivaldi/Default/DawnGraphiteCache/data_0 [0409/112349.321980:ERROR:directory_reader_posix.cc(43)] opendir /home/maels/.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/attachments/2d9b26cc-1e3d-4013-9c1e-8cc86f4bfb53: No such file or directory (2) [0409/112349.352110:ERROR:elf_dynamic_array_reader.h(64)] tag not found Illegal instruction

neofetch _,met$$$$$gg. maels@raspberrypi ,g$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$P. ----------------- ,g$$P" """Y$$.". OS: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm) aarch64 ,$$P' `$$$. Host: Raspberry Pi 5 Model B Rev 1.0 ',$$P ,ggs. `$$b: Kernel: 6.12.20+rpt-rpi-2712 `d$$' ,$P"' . $$$ Uptime: 16 mins $$P d$' , $$P Packages: 1871 (dpkg), 8 (snap) $$: $$. - ,d$$' Shell: bash 5.2.15 $$; Y$b._ _,d$P' Resolution: 1920x1080 Y$$. `.`"Y$$$$P"' DE: LXDE `$$b "-.__ Theme: PiXflat [GTK3] `Y$$ Icons: PiXflat [GTK3] `Y$$. Terminal: lxterminal `$$b. Terminal Font: Monospace 10 `Y$$b. CPU: (4) @ 2.700GHz `"Y$b._ Memory: 2024MiB / 8059MiB `"""

Latest snapshot version is still working fine.

Can anyone else confirm this behaviour? Thanks