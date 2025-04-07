can't copy in the toolbar "chat.qwen.ai"
-
zhouyunting
About one month ago, I added 'chat.qwen.ai' to the toolbar. The input and output content could be copied then. But after a few weeks, I can't copy the content in the 'qwen' toolbar and the 'qwen' page tile, while it can be copied on its website. In the Developer Tools, it says 'user select: none'. When I change it to 'user select: text', the corresponding content can be copied, but this method can only work on the current page. I want to fix this once and for all. I want to copy the content without opening the Developer Tools. I have a reason to believe this is a setting problem in Vivaldi rather than the qwen. But how?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@zhouyunting deleted, i understood wrong.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@zhouyunting This is likely a difference between desktop and mobile version of the page, a Vivaldi setting is highly unlikely to be responsible. Tick “show desktop version” in the web panel button right‐click menu and check whether it works.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@zhouyunting Grok 3 may be better for protecting your privacy. Just add the link to your Bookmark Bar and optionally enable:Open Bookmarks in a New Tab