@Pathduck I think neither is the Inspect I was mentioning. Let me give a brief explanation to a non-developer if you're interested:

The Developer Tools is the entire bar that you can open/close with Ctrl+Shift+I or F12 . If you try out you'll see there's a few tabs in that toolbox we use as developers. Toggling the toolbar will remember on which tab you last were, so it opens that one up again if you toggle the thing open. The 'Elements' tab is the one we use the most and 'Console' comes in second place; that's why there's separate keyboard shortcuts probably, so you can open them up even faster.

Inside the 'Elements' tab you can see the build-up of the web page, defining all the links, text elements, images, all structural blocks et cetera. You can click on the various elements and see some info about it in the toolbox. I use that all the time to look up things about specific elements. That's the Inspecting part of it. So if I right click on an element in the web page and hit 'Inspect' it will open up the info about that element right away: it focuses that element in the 'Element' tab of the 'Developer Tools'.

And thanks to your help I can do that very quickly now! Simply by right clicking it with my right hand (mouse) and then hitting Q on my keyboard (left hand) Such an oddly specific thing that someone add Mozilla nailed for my workflow, but that Vivaldi can facilitate with ease as it appears