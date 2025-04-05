Where is the trashbin icon for closed tabs?
On my previous vivaldi profile I had this icon on the bottom left side of my vivaldi at the bottom of the tab bar. I use vertical tab bar. I can not find it anywhere to add in my current vivaldi profile in the customization options.
It was super useful when I could middle click it and it would open a tab I closed last.
Here is a picture of it:
Pesala Ambassador
@nalu Have you disabled it in Settings, Tabs, Tab Bar?Display Trash Can
@Pesala That's it! I enabled it and now it is there.
A bit weird, if you ask me, why the icon isn't available in the ui customization menus!
Pesala Ambassador
@nalu The Tab Bar is not customisable like other toolbars.