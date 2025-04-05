Can one set up the proton VPN to work only in specific work groups/tabs or windows?
As topics says I am wondering if I can set up proton VPN to only be active in specific work groups / tabs or windows, if not can this function be added ?
I would love to designate a tab work group as a proton VPN active work group while keeping my other work groups with proton VPN off.
Is this something that is possible now or can be added as a function?
Thank you for reading.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Galtron Extensions work on the whole profile. You could create a designated profile for VPN use though.