Remove from tab stack as a new tab stack
-
Add function to remove multiple selection from a tab stack and make it form a new tab stack rather then being "spilled" onto a taskbar.
-
@RadekPilich If I understood you right you can do it using the Window Panel. Unfortunately they haven't worked on improving tab stacks nor the window panel for ages, so I (mainly) use https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/sidebery/ ...
-
@npro heh, nice find, thanks, unfortunately I want it to work from the tab bar. I've tried to search for and use other variations of stack tabs commands available but none seem to work from there.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich This can be done easily with a Command Chain. You may have to enable, Settings, Tabs, Tab Selection:Include Active Tab in Selection
Command Chain
- Remove From Tab Stack
- Delay, 100
- Stack Tabs
Select the Tabs that you wish to move to a new stack, and execute the command chain via a shortcut.
-
@Pesala How come this works? Normally the GUI shows that the tabs are not selected after being removed from the stack. How come this will stack them? Or does this work only on the assumption of no other tabs being open outside of the tab stacks? Because in case there are some, I don't want them to get stacked together with the newly removed ones.... will try later.
Include active tab in selection... hehe, that's how I used to roll, but I had to disable it to make it easier to send tabs to other workspaces without moving focus there ️
I've made a cool chain today though - works great for going through a mixed tab stack and pulling tabs out of it
-
@Pesala said in Remove from tab stack as a new tab stack:Include Active Tab in Selection
Command Chain
- Remove From Tab Stack
- Delay, 100
- Stack Tabs
Wow, this actually really works. Although, not really, because due to the slow animations and reordering of tabs, the delay is linearly dependent on the number of tabs being removed, so I can make it fit 3 tabs, but when I remove 6, it's going to make a mess.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@RadekPilich Then increase the delay to 500 miliseconds - half a second is barely noticeable.
-
@Pesala That doesn't do the trick. It takes 1 sec to remove 3 tabs, 2 sec to remove 6, 3 sec to remove 10 etc.